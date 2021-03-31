Am I not qualified to be on Parliamentary Service Board? – Asiedu Nketia asks critics

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Chief Scribe for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, widely known as General Mosquito, has lashed critics over his recent appointment as a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, people who are unhappy with his appointment have not stated any solid reason to back their case hence their criticisms are weak and frivolous.



“Nobody has explained to us how my work as a General Secretary will be at variance with the work of a board member. All they are saying is that because I am a General Secretary, I will be introducing politics into Parliament but Parliament is the house of politics so those who are saying [thus] may have some other reason for saying so,”he told TV3



“Otherwise their reasons are very weak and feeble and there is nothing in this country that says that if you are holding another position, you cannot be a board member. Where the law bars you from becoming a board member, the law states so clearly but in this case it wasn’t like that,” he explained.

He further cited precedents which have happened under previous governments. He said former President John Agyekum Kufuor appointed himself as Chairman of Bui Power Authority (BPA) to report to the then Minister of Energy, who, in turn, reported back to the president.



“It happened [and] those who are complaining about my position now were there. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu supported President Kufuor’s appointment as Bui board chairperson, so what has changed?” he wondered.