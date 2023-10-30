Ama Dokua and others attend WTO Meeting in Geneva

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei with other Ghanaian officials

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei together with other Ghanaian officials attended a two-day meeting of senior trade officials at the WTO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting served as an important milestone in the preparations for the WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 26 to 29 February 2024.



Ghana’s delegation also included Ebo Quayson, who is on posting at the WTO and Mickson Opoku, the head of multilateral, regional and bilateral trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Asiamah-Adjei also used the opportunity to hold a “fruitful trade-related discussion” with Ambassador Emmanuel Antwi, Ghana's ambassador to Geneva, together with Tatiana Valovaya, Director General of the United Nations in Geneva.

At the discussions, which took place from 23 to 24 October, the Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she had a “very strong positive impression” regarding the exchanges.



“We're living in very uncertain times,” the Director-General told the senior officials. “What makes me happy is the thought that perhaps, with the little bit that one can do from one's corner, we're trying to make the world a little bit of a better place.”



The aim of the meeting was to take stock of progress on issues on the negotiating agenda, take decisions as appropriate, and solve specific problems. Participants also sought to point the way to possible deliverables for MC13, provide political guidance and support for the ministerial preparations, and deliberate on pressing global issues.