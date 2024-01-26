Ama Dokua extends helping hand to Achimota College fire victims

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, NPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikwe North Constituency

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwe North Constituency, has demonstrated unwavering compassion and community spirit by extending a generous donation to those affected by the fire incident that ravaged Achimota College, a suburb of the constituency.

The devastating fire, which engulfed at least 15 structures on Wednesday, left a trail of destruction, damaging various properties, including television sets, refrigerators, and a car, among other valuable items. In the aftermath of this tragic incident, Ama Dokua mobilised support for the affected families, recognising the urgency of their needs.



She has donated a range of essential items to provide immediate relief to the displaced families. Her donation included roofing sheets, plywood sheets, buckets, student mattresses, washing bowls, cups, and boxes of soap.



The NPP parliamentary candidate said that this gesture was not only aimed at addressing the immediate needs of those affected but also at contributing to the long-term reconstruction efforts required to rebuild their lives.



“This gesture is aimed at supporting them both in the short term and long-term reconstruction efforts. Let's continue to exemplify the strength that lies in unity,” Ama Dokua, who doubles as the deputy minister of trade said while echoing the importance of solidarity and community support during challenging times.

The affected persons, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed their appreciation for the timely and generous support from the parliamentary candidate. Many families, left homeless and grappling with the loss of their possessions, saw a glimmer of hope in the form of these relief items.



They commended Nana Ama Dokua for her benevolence and extended their heartfelt thanks.



In addition to acknowledging the immediate assistance provided, the affected persons called on the local assembly to step in and offer further support to aid in their recovery process.



NAY