Ama Pomaa Boateng organizes free robotics training for students in Juaben Constituency

Students who participated in the training

Source: Office of Ama Pomaa

In a bid to empower the youth and foster digital literacy within the Juaben Constituency, the Member of Parliament for Juaben and Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has funded a comprehensive training program in robotics for 120 students in the Juaben Constituency.

The initiative, aimed at equipping the youth with valuable skills in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, saw participants engage in an intensive and hands-on learning experience.



The program covered key aspects of web development and the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the students with a solid foundation in these crucial technological domains.



To ensure the continuity of their exploration, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng donated smart watches and phones to the participants. Additionally, she donated STEM Kits to the ICT centres, fostering continuous practice and creating opportunities for more children to benefit from similar training.



Through her educational Tech Club, the Pomaa Tech Club which she donated one thousand Ghana Cedis to the ICT Centers to help with operational activities, Hon Ama Pomaa seeks to sustain the momentum and enthusiasm for technology in Juaben Constituency.



“In collaboration with the Juaben Municipal Education Directorate, I am excited to announce the upcoming Trainer of Trainer program for ICT teachers. This initiative ensures the continuous training of communities in Juaben, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in robotics education,” Ama Pomaa Boateng said.

The event provided a platform for the students to showcase their projects and achievements, offering a glimpse into the innovative solutions they developed during the training.



The Municipal Chief Executive (Hon Omane Aboagye) commended Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng for the thoughtful initiative and emphasized the positive impact such programs have on community development.



Parents and guardians in attendance expressed their appreciation for the initiative, noting the transformative effect it had on their children's lives. They highlighted the foresight of Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng in recognizing the need for practical skills that align with the demands of the contemporary job market.







As the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng reiterated the government's commitment to fostering digital inclusion and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.

The success of this program serves as a testament to Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng’s dedication to the well-being and progress of the constituents in Juaben.



The Member of Parliament expressed gratitude to all partners and stakeholders who supported the initiative, including the dedicated trainers who played a crucial role in imparting knowledge and skills to the participants.







The graduation ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the MCE for Juaben, Municipal Director of Education, Assembly Members, Presiding Members, ICT Coordinators, dedicated teachers, proud parents, esteemed head teachers from various schools and the entire constituents.