Ama Sey finally aborts plans to go independent

A campaign poster of Ama Sey [as seen on DGN Online]

Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Mercy Ama Adu Gyamfi, affectionately called Ama Sey has finally pulled the brakes on her decision to compete in the upcoming election as an independent candidate.

Ama Sey arrived at the decision to defect from the ruling NPP government after losing in the party’s parliamentary primaries which was held in June 2020.



According to a report filed by Daily Guide, after numerous consultations and advice from some high-profile personalities in the party, chiefs and her church she has rescinded her decision.



Ama Sey who had already purchased her forms and was likely to file nomination later this week will instead meet her supporters to inform them of the new decision to withdraw her candidature.



Her campaign posters and flyers which were reportedly released have also been recalled.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while addressing Ama Sey’s absence during a rally in her region announced that "this independent thing they are talking about, I have heard it. But I don't believe that Ama Sey will go independent. I don't believe it. And she is a staunch NPP and the wellbeing of the NPP party is dear to her.”



The president also said added that "It hurts me that she is not here but I know well that she will not do that. If the 4more4Nana becomes a reality, she will be part of my new arrangements and she (Ama Sey) knows she has been factored," Nana Addo said to the people of Akwatia.



Ama Sey unseated NDC’s Baba Jamal in the 2016 parliamentary polls but lost grip of the constituency in the recently held NPP primaries with a total of 223 votes as against 227 garnered by her opposer Ernest Kumi.