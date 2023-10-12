AmaliTech partners with PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana to bridge gender gap in tech

Matthew Opoku Dankwa and Fuseini Yakubu during the MoU

AmaliTech, an IT Training and Services company and PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, a Multinational Technology Company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster gender diversity and empower university graduates in technology.

The MoU, signed during a formal ceremony in Accra on October 6, 2023, marks a step towards promoting inclusivity and providing opportunities for aspiring female technologists.



The agreement outlines several key initiatives to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector.



The two outfits will offer specialized training and mentorship programs for university graduates, focusing on women.



Matthew Opoku Dankwa, the Director of Operation Management for AmaliTech, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "The aim is to reach out to more women, and develop the skills they need to be employable.



“We are excited to join forces with PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana to empower the next generation of tech leaders, particularly women. Our goal is to provide equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender, and this partnership aligns perfectly with that vision,” he said.

The Chief Executive Director of PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, Fuseini Yakubu, highlighted the challenges in attracting women to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs:



"Most women prefer programs that are not related to STEM, and our focus is STEM…we even had a challenge getting women with computer backgrounds because women do prefer programs that are not related to STEM because they believe it is less costly and not difficult, so it is a big challenge getting a woman to benefit from our program,” he asserted.













