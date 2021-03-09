Amanda Clinton named among 100 top African Women Lawyers 2021

Lawyer Amanda Clinton

Lawyer Amanda Clinton has been named among Africa’s top 100 Lawyers in the latest Courtroom Mail 100 Women Lawyers 2021.

The list is to celebrate female Lawyers and their achievement in the field of law and advocacy.



In presenting the list, thecourtroommail.com said “The women listed are women who are currently doing great things and we regard them as Super Heroes, Heroes, Influencers and disruptors”.



It further indicated that “In the past three months when the Courtroom Mail team started reaching out for this list, we have learnt very important lessons about how much female Lawyers in Africa have achieved”.

Adding that “It is our desire that young female Lawyers will see this list and become inspired by our female Super heroes and heroes and get motivated by the endeavors of the influencers and disruptors”.



Amanda is the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy and a dynamic lawyer who was called to the Bar in England and Wales and the Ghanaian Bar. Amanda is a litigation expert with extensive corporate law and reputation management experience in the U.K and throughout Africa.



She also represented the Ghana Football Association as they made formal responses to the government of Ghana and FIFA. She is the first female presidential aspirant of the Ghana Football Association.