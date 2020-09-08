Regional News

Amanfrom Traditional Rulers calls for calm as ceremonial queen mother takes over

Queen mother, Nana Tambia

The Kingmakers of Akwaasa Akramana in Ngleshie Amanfro in Ga South of the Greater Accra are calling on the youth not to involve themselves in a brewing conflict over chieftaincy issues at Ngleshie Amanfrom as the Queen mother, Nana Tambia is portraying.

According to them, one institution which structures need to be respected is the chieftaincy institution, hence under no circumstances should people try to deface it.



This advised comes after a misunderstanding erupted between the queen mother of Amanfrom Nana Tambia and the Chief of Amanfrom Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV.



The Queen mother, in recent times, alleged that she has destooled the chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV.



The kingmakers explained that, to enstool and unstool a Chief, there are procedures which must carefully be followed to prevent any tension at Amanfrom.

The Wulomo and the Gyasehene of the town explained to CTV/Accra news reporter, Samuel Addo that, James Town Queen mothers are ceremonial Queen mothers, therefore, have no power to install or destool a chief in a town under James Town traditional council, hence Nana Tambia who is the Queen mother of Ngleshie Amanfro must see herself as a ceremonial Queen mother under James Town traditional council.



They also refuted the allegations that, Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV had been destooled by the Queen mother.



They also warned her to desist from creating tension in the town, that if the dispute continues, it will lead to confusion, disunity, and instability in the Ngleshie Amanfrom traditional area.



Addressing the media, the Wulomo of Ngleshie Amanfro, Numu Kamkam And the Gyasehehe, Nii Kwaku Botwe, cautioned the youths of the town not to allow themselves to be used by any individual for their selfish gains.

Source: Samuel Addo, Contributor

