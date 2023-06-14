Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu

The vehicle that caught fire

Three School girls have been burnt to death with other sustaining severe burn injuries at Huu, a community in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The sad incident happened at Huu, a farming and mining community, when the vehicle they boarded after close from school caught fire and exploded, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



The children were aged seven, six and five.



Two passengers on board on the 207 Benz vehicle were also burnt beyond recognition, but the driver managed to escape.



Reports by Otec News reporter, Ebenezer Boakye said a mobile money vendor's container, three motor bikes and electricity high tension pole were also burnt following the explosion.



The whole community has been plunged into darkness following the burnt electricity high tension pole.

The reports were that the 207 Benz vehicle was loaded with petrol and diesel containers on top of the vehicle when the children boarded the car.



Information gathered said school bus carrying the children broke down at Huu so the teacher in charge transferred six of the children to the vehicle to be taken to Edwenase.



“The vehicle instantly exploded when the driver switched on the ignition key. Three of the six children were rescued but one of them sustained severe body burnt,” the reporter said.



The explosion survivor is receiving medical attention at the hospital, Boakye told Captain Koda, the host of Otec FM’s morning show, ‘Nyansapo’.



“The sprinter bus caught fire and blasted in an instance when the driver ignited the car, three of the students managed to get out leaving the rest in the bus who were subsequently burnt beyond recognition

“The actually cause of the fire is yet to be known but we learned the sprinter bus was carrying gallons of petrol and diesel from Obuase to Edwenease, he added.



Police in the area have since launched investigations into the fire incident while bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to mortuary.



Residents who were at the scene told the reporter that they suspected the explosion might have been caused by the containers loaded with fuel in the vehicle.