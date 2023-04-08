Amansie South DCE slams ECG staff over power cut

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amansie South in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has slammed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the region for cutting power supply to his official residence and state institutions in the district.

According to the head of government business in the area, the power supply company is wasting resources in embarking on nationwide disconnection of its customers owing them.



"They came to my official residence in a rambo style with V8 vehicles and Land Cruiser Prado from Accra with their Revenue Protection Taskforce. Without the District Assembly's consent per what arrangement we've made to settle our bills, they carried on such their careless and ill-intended exercise, for which I'll say they didn't follow the right processes in doing so.



“Frankly, this exercise by the ECG was a needless one and doesn't sit well with me,” Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi fumed shortly after the disconnection while speaking to some journalists.



The ECG is currently on a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve over GH₵6 billion accumulated in debts.

“I was told the disconnection was led by the Ashanti Regional Director of ECG, David Boadi Asamoah. I'm saddened by his action. He is my good friend, but I won't mince a word by telling him, 'My friend, you've done a poor job'. As a public officer, Mr. Asamoah and his team should know how things are operated in this country”.



The latest development comes after Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi on a local radio station accused Management of ECG in the region of dereliction of duty among other unsubstantiated allegations.



"I won't mince words and let me also set the record straight, come to my district and see what the ECG workers are doing to my people. They won't bring a bill for six months.



“After six months, these connection guys will storm homes and be disconnecting people's power for non-payment of bills. How do you expect a farmer to settle his or her accumulated bill in about six months, just a day?" the DCE reportedly said on Angel FM's morning show.