Amasa Nee Whang family calls for IGP intervention in land dispute

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Amasa Nee Whang family of Nungua is appealing to the Inspector General of Police, George Akufu Dampare to call his men who are meddling in land litigation in the area.

According to the leader of the family, the issue has become necessary for the IGP to call his men at the Property Fraud Unit to discharge their duties with the needed professionalism it may require.



At a press conference on Thursday, the family representative, Patrick Nii Amasa



noted that the family intends to call on the IGP to call his men who are meddling in the family land case.



According to him, the land which is situated at Baatsona within the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra Region is now being stolen by some persons.



According to him, a man who claim to be a National Security operative came to his house with other handguards to give warning shot and threatened the members of the family to refrain from stepping onto the land.

The family rep said other family members went to work on the parcel of land and they were attacked by the same persons.



The family members reported the matter to Gborbo Wulomo Shitse who invited the parties to enquire why they were engaging the services of land guards with the intention of terrorizing and preventing rightful owners from developing the parcel of land.



He said Dawood and Rosemary failed to produce any documentation to the land as demanded by Gborbo Wulomo.



The matter, he noted was reported to both the Regional and National Police Commands.



He said one Mr. Daniel Oppong who was instructed to take over the case invited the said Dawood Agyeman but he and his cohorts refused to turn up.

He narrated what happened when they went to the land in the company of the police to arrest some of the land guards but were met with strife and opposition.



He noted that "We went to the police station to make a complaint leading to the arrest of the handguards at Baatsona but when they got to Manet Dawood and some persons who claim to be security persons his fake military gang without name tags crossed the police patrol vehicle and dropped all the suspects in the presence of this Inspector Samuel Oppong yet he failed to caution or question his action",he said.



He said the family then petitioned the Police Regional Command who went in to arrest several land guards with pump action guns and other weapons unlawfully occupying their registered piece of land.



The family expressed worry about the conduct of Inspector Oppong who never expressed interest in the case to suddenly develop interest and arrest the complainants who have proven with court rulings.



"We are therefore calling on the IGP, Mr Dampare, to call Inspector Oppong and Bawa of the property fraud unit to order. My brother must be granted bail. Their actions are nothing but a clear attempt to frustrate the court process" - he indicated.