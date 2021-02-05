Amb. Muhammad Adam presents his Letters of Credence to King of Spain

Amb. Muhammad Adam [R] making the presentation

His Excellency Muhammad Adam, a government appointee serving as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain has on January 29, 2021, presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty Felipe VI, the King of Spain.

The ceremony is said to have taken place in the capital city of Madrid.



His Excellency Muhammad Adam, a career diplomat, was appointed by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo on 11 November 2020 to take over the baton from Her Excellency Elizabeth Adjei who was appointed by the previous government, a position she held from 2015 till her replacement was announced.



The visit, reports say, saw both personalities discuss issues pertaining to the very cordial bilateral ties that already exist between Ghana and Spain. The King and the Ambassador also spoke of potential areas for cooperation between the two countries.



It would be recalled that a month after his appointment, Amb. Adam paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Amb. Richard A. Opembe, Kenya’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

“While congratulating him on the peaceful elections that have taken place in Ghana, Amb. Opembe reiterated the existing cordial relations between Kenya and Ghana. The Ambassadors agreed to seek ways of further strengthening and promoting the relations for mutual benefit,” the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Spain reported.



Below are some photos from Amb. Adam’s visit to His Majesty Felipe VI.



