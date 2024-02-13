Ambassador Salamu Amadu hails Sam George's service to Ghana

Salamu Amadu in a photo collage with Sam George

Source: Afro-Arab Group

In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the revered President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, shines a light on the exceptional dedication of Honorable Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram.

From instrumental contributions to the passage of the anti-gay bill to a shared social media moment capturing impactful endeavors, Ambassador Salamu Amadu applauds Sam George's unwavering commitment to community development, constituency service, and his profound dedication to the wellbeing of Ghana and Africa.



Closing with a note of pride, the Ambassador celebrates Sam George as an exemplary role model for the youth, conveying heartfelt blessings with a resounding "MAY ALLAH BLESS YOU ANAGO." The President encapsulates a deep admiration for the distinguished Member of Parliament.



Highlighting Sam George's resilience across diverse legislative pursuits, Ambassador Salamu Amadu paints a portrait of him as a beacon of inspiration, not only for Ghanaians but for the broader African continent.



Reflecting on the enduring impact of Sam George's advocacy, the President acknowledges its ripple effect in shaping a more inclusive and progressive society.

Encouraging sustained collaboration and collective efforts, Ambassador Salamu Amadu emphasizes the need to build upon the foundation laid by dedicated leaders for the continuous betterment of Ghana and Africa.



Concluding with a call to unity and progress, the Ambassador underscores Sam George as a symbol of leadership, urging collaborative efforts to overcome challenges and construct a brighter future for Ghana, Africa, and beyond.



The shared vision for a harmonious and prosperous society echoes throughout the tribute, emphasizing the imperative need for collaboration in the pursuit of common goals.