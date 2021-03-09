Ambassadors-at-Large are not recognised by any country – Diplomacy expert

Edward Mahama was made ambassador at large by President Akufo-Addo

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al-Wahab has disclosed that the position of Ambassador-at-Large is merely a ceremonial position recognized by the appointing country and government.

On his accord, an Ambassador-at-Large is not recognised in any country in which his appointing country has an Embassy or High Commission.



He explained that an Ambassador-at-Large is only a supervisor of his country’s Embassies and High Commissions elsewhere and nothing else.



Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Farouk Al-Wahab disclosed, “No country will meet or recognises an Ambassador-at-Large. The Ambassador-at-Large is a supervisor and only presents his or her credentials to the President who appoints him. A host country only recognises the Ambassador and not the Ambassador-at-Large.

Maintaining his stance, he furthered that an Ambassador-at-Large cannot meet or have dealings with ministers of foreign lands or facilitate trade with them. “Th Ambasasor-at-Large only checks and ensures that his home country’s Embassies and High Commissions around the world are stocked with stationery and other materials needed to function. He is a supervisor of Ghanaian ambassadors and that is all”, he reiterated.



President Akufo-Addo has presented the first list of ambassadorial appointments under his second administration to the Council of State for consultation.



The list which is alleged to be full of the political activists of the NPP and not career diplomats has attracted some questions and also has the Ambassador-at-Large as Michael Ofori-Atta.