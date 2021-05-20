Ambrose Dery happy with police training facility

The Interior Minister and Member of Parliament for Nandom, Ambrose Dery

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery and the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong have paid a working visit to the Counter-Terrorism Enactment and Concentration Camp (CTECC) of the Ghana Police Service to have a firsthand experience of the training facility and details of training content.

The Ministers were accompanied by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Comptroller-General, the District Chief Executive for the Okere District where the camp is located and heads of security services in the Eastern Region.



They were given a tour of the facility, which has a shooting range; dormitories; classrooms; obstacle grounds; a clinic; pantry; simulation village; booby traps; recreational grounds among others



Mr. Dery who could not hide his joy at the high level of training offered at CTECC expressed his gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing resources to his ministry and agencies under it as a matter of priority.



He also commended the IGP and his officers for how they are managing the facility.



“Previously, when a police officer completed basic training, he rested and rusted; he did not go for further training telling on his/her professionalism.

"Now, Police officers don’t only go for series of in-service training, they train with officers of sister-security agencies, collaborate and work together in the interest of Ghana. We’ll continue to build on the professionalism of security officers. We also have personnel welfare at heart as a matter of priority” he said.



For his part, Mr. Acheampong advised the trainees and also appealed to community members, especially the chiefs and elders of the vicinity to rally support for the camp and for security services.















