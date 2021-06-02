Ambulance carting cement: I doubt the investigations by NAS – Lawyer

A photo of the ambulance being loaded with cement

A Private Legal Practitioner, Twum Barimah, has said he doubts the so-called preliminary investigations carried out by the National Ambulance Service(NAS) into the ambulance seen in a viral video on social media being loaded with bags of cement.

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Lawyer Twum Barimah questioned the authenticity of the account by NAS that the vehicle had a problem with its gearbox.



“Let me be very honest with you that no brand new car that is not yet five years would develop any serious problem. We have used home-used cars and brand new cars so for a brand new car to develop a gearbox fault so early then, there could be a problem and authorities must probe the incident further,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has disclosed that its preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the ambulance carrying cement in the video is not part of the fleet in use by the Ambulance Service.

According to NAS, the incident happened around March 26, 2021 whiles the vehicle was in the custody with the suppliers, Service Ghana Autogroup Ltd.



The NAS in a statement sighted by Kasapafmonline.com explained that the “said vehicle with registration number GV-537-20, was one of the Ambulances awaiting the fixing of minor faults by the supplier before being received and integrated into the National Ambulance Service fleet.”



However, the Private Legal Practitioner said the ambulance shouldn’t have been left in the hands of a local mechanic if the account is anything to go by.