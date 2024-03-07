Ambulance case: AG to discontinue charges against former Chief Director

The Nolle Prosequi when filed will drop all charges against the 2nd Accused

The Attorney General (AG) has told the High Court in Accra that it intends to discontinue charges against Dr. Sylvester Anemana, the former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, who is currently out of the country for surgery.

Dr Anemana, the second Accused person, together with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister for Finance, and Richard Dzakpa, are standing trial for allegedly causing the state over €2.37 million in financial loss following the purchase of ambulances described by the prosecution as ‘unfit’ for purpose.



The decision was made after the wife of Dr Anemana, who joined the court sitting via video link from India where her husband is set to undergo a kidney transplant, said the 2nd Accused is currently at the theatre and “cannot talk.”



Just when Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe, the presiding Judge who is at the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, was about to adjourn the case for two weeks, Godfred Yeboah Dame, through Richard Gymbiby, a Principal State Attorney, said the AG intends to file a Nolle Prosequi to discontinue charges against him.

The Nolle Prosequi, when filed, will drop all charges against the 2nd Accused.



Dr. Ato Forson, 1st Accused and Richard Dzakpa, 2nd Accused were present.