Ambulance driver transporting dead body dies in an accident

An ambulance driver has met his untimely death after the ambulance he was driving crashed, today, Friday, May 13, 2021.

The driver was transporting the body of a deceased from the Brekum Holy Family Hospital to Drobo in the Jaman South district.



However, the ambulance crashed killing the driver on the spot.



Another person who was at the front seat has sustained serious injuries.



Two other family members of the deceased body that was being transferred to Drobo also sustained injuries.

It is unclear what caused the accident, Rainbow Radio’s Sir Joe reported on Nyankonton Mu Nsem.



The death of the driver has shocked residents in the area.



The body has seen been deposited at the morgue.



The persons who got injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.