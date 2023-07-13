Ambulance purchase case: Ato Forson files motion for judge to step down

Cassiel Ato Forson,ormer Deputy Finance Minister

Lawyers representing Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the former Deputy Finance Minister, have submitted a motion requesting the presiding judge to recuse herself from the ongoing trial concerning the ambulance purchase.

Additionally, Dr. Ato Forson has applied for the return of his passport, which had been confiscated as part of his bail conditions.



According to 3news.com report, during the court session on Thursday, July 13, Judge Afia Serwaa Asare acknowledged that Richard Jakpa, the third accused individual in the case, had lodged a complaint with the Chief Justice, urging the removal of Judge Asare due to alleged bias.



Consequently, Judge Asare adjourned the trial until July 27, allowing Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo sufficient time to make a determination regarding the matter.

Dr. Ato Forson, along with businessman Richard Jakpa and former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana, is currently on trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in relation to the procurement of 200 ambulances at a cost of €2.37 million.



YNA/WA