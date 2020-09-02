Politics

Amedzofe Chiefs have promised Akufo-Addo 75% votes – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

The chiefs and people of Amedzofe in the Volta Region have vowed to reward the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party with a minimum of 75% of their votes in the December 7, 2020, Presidential polls.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, a native of the Volta Region.



Speaking with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Hadzie said the NPP government earned this appreciation by heavily investing in a water supply system that has seen the highest point of human habitation in Ghana being supplied with good portable drinking water.



“One thing about Amdzofe is that it is the highest point of human habitation in Ghana and the reason why I am highlighting this is that we have been able to connect portable drinking water to the people living there...It is a mountainous area and it is difficult to drill and reach water, sometimes you have to cut through the rocks. Governments have come and gone but they have not been able to do it,” he said.



He added that owing to this, the chiefs and elders have made the promise to reward the president come December 7.

“Yesterday the president commissioned a water project for the people of Amedzofe. It was at the commissioning ceremony that the spokesperson for the traditional leaders who also happens to be the immediate past Registrar of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, said they are amazed by the president's gesture and indicated that they will be surprised if they are unable to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo above 75% of their votes because they owe him a lot of gratitude,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, commissioned five (5) Piped Water Supply Systems under the Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP) of the Ghana-Spain Debt Swap Development Programme (DSDP).



Commissioning the Project at Amedzofe, in the Ho West District, on Tuesday, 1st September 2020, the President stated that the Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP) is being implemented in the Ho Municipality and in three (3) Districts of the Region namely, Ho West, Agortime Ziope, and Adaklu-Anyigbe, at a cost of $3.78 million.



Beneficiary communities include Amedzofe, Ziope, Akpokope/Batume Junction, Matse, Dzolo Gbogame, and surrounding communities.

