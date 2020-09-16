Politics

Amenfi Central NPP inaugurates campaign team for 2020 elections

File photo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in the Amenfi Central Constituency of the Western Region has inaugurated a 40- members campaign team for election 2020.

The campaign strategy is on the theme, ‘Agenda 4 more for NANA’.



The Western Regional Organizer of the party, Mr Benedict Addae who inaugurated the team said the team was to account to the people of Amenfi Central what the Nana Akuffo -Addo led government had done for the communities in the constituency in the past four years in government.



He indicated that the 2020 election was a reward Ghanaians were going to give to Nana Akuffo-Addo because of the numerous projects and employment given to the majority of Ghanaians in the public sector which, include teaching service, NABCO, nurses, and Free SHS among others.



The Parliamentary Candidate for the Party who doubles as the District Chief Executive (DCE) and Chairman of the campaign team, Mr Patrick Hockson Amponteng appealed to the members to join hands to work assiduously to inform the constituents what the NPP government has done to deserve another four years in office.

He said the NPP was determined to take over the constituency from the NDC since the seat has always been won by the NDC.



Mr Hockson appealed to the members and supporters of the party in the constituency to continue to have confidence in the NPP government and vote massively for the party in the December polls.



Some of the team members are, Mr. Stephen Ben Nyarko Constituency Chairman, Mr. Christopher Nsowa, Constituency Vice Chairman, Mr. Isaac Ankomah, Constituency Secretary, Mr. Desmund Mensah, Communications Director, Mr. Anthony Annan, Mr. Charles Cobbina, Mr. Jude Quansah,



Mr. Abu Razak, Mr. Moses Ampofo, and Mrs Eunice Agyarko.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.