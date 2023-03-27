Amenfi West NDC race: George Dadzie Junior targets Parliament

Aspiring MP for Amenfi West Constituency, George Dadzie Junior

Former Western Regional Youth Organizer of National Democratic Congress (NDC) George Dadzie Junior, on March 21, 2023 successfully filed his nomination papers to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the party in Amenfi West Constituency.

"The decision to contest the parliamentary primaries, is borne out of the desire, determination, passion and good will, to serve my constituents" he said summarily in an interview after submitting his nomination papers at the Constituency office.



Goerge Dadzie Junior contested the parliamentary primaries in 2015 with some other great members of the party, but lost narrowly.



Since then, he has never turned his back at Amenfi West NDC. He has been working closely with the grassroot members of the party to organize and mobilize support for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Consequently, he believes this is the time to serve the good people of Amenfi West better as their legislator.



He said his entry into the race, obviously has come to restore hope among the rank and file of the party.



Aside that, the three key pillars to advance the course of the constituency, he noted, were Agriculture, Mining and Timber.

In line with this, he observed, "Fortunately, I have identified these areas as the pivot around which my development programs would revolve"



The former Western Regional Youth Organizer emphasized that he will provide quality leadership that will factor into account the welfare of party members.



"There is work to be done and not just a position to occupy. Let's keep the faith! It's time to unite the party for victory and not to put the party into apathy', he stated.



The time for that courageous leader Amenfi West has been yearning for has come. George Dadzie Junior is a team player who understands the sufferings, cry and worry of the people at the grassroots", he concluded.



"George Dadzie Junior is an energetic youth leader who is always ready to fight for his people, and he believes the time has come for him to fight for his constituents, especially the youth of his constituency", one delegate said.