American/European foreign policy in the context of the Niger coup; what we need to know

File photo

Source: Isaac Minta Larbi Esq

It's been a long-standing policy of the USA and Europe to use money to entice people to go and fight.

American foreign policy is "Send Money and Guns." Their policy is "use money to entice them and then give them guns to go and fight" their brothers because with money he is willing to fight.



It's a facet of their long-standing divide-and-rule strategy and it's a trick they have been using for so long. Even in Iraq, they did it. That's the strategy they used to prevent many of the Iraqi soldiers from fighting and resisting the USA invasion so that the USA fighting would not have to fight for a long time.



Once they succeeded in getting many of the Iraqi soldiers from resisting them, the American soldiers rolled into town and captured the scenes all over the world as if they had actually fought and defeated the Iraqi soldiers.



In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, they tried it just that you can't entice Russian soldiers.

They use money to influence the soldiers to go and fight on their behalf or they use the same money to stop you from fighting if that's what they want you to do.



In fact, even in coup d’état it's the same money they use to entice the soldiers to overthrow the government and then supply them with guns for the coup.



I know the ordinary soldier in Nigeria would not be willing to go and fight in Niger but the Americans and Europeans would entice them with lots of money for themselves and their family.



Sometimes they entice them with citizenship for the soldiers and their family members. This way the desperate ones quickly decide to go and fight so they can benefit. It takes only those who have high values who would reject the offers.

Any soldier from Ghana, Nigeria, or any ECOWAS country who goes to fight in this idiotic war has been promised something huge not only for himself but his entire family as well which he has accepted.



Unfortunately, in every environment, you would find traitors so these soldiers who would accept to fight in Niger are the traitors who don't mind going to kill their brothers just for money and a life in America or Europe.



Professor Duncan L. Clarke has a book with the title " _Send Guns and Money_ " which traces the history of American foreign policy from 1947 to 1996. He is a Professor Emeritus of International Relations and former Director of the United States Foreign Policy Program at American University's School of International Service, Washington, D.C. He was also a Visiting Professor of Politics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Professor of National Security at the National War College, USA.



Reading his book, you would find how Americans have used their foreign policy to destroy and or control governments and countries just using money and guns.

It's the same trick they used against the bodyguard of Saddam Hussein who informed the USA of the underground whereabouts of Saddam Hussein in order for him to be captured. He was a confidant of Saddam Hussein whom he trusted but because of enticement for him and his family he disowned Saddam Hussein, causing the USA to arrest him and he was later hanged.



They have always succeeded in using money and guns to entice weak-minded people but this time around Russia in the picture in Niger is a different ball game.



I just hope Niger would not be a battleground where we kill ourselves to please people who don't respect us and have always trampled on us.



I really don't expect President Akufo-Addo to commit even a single Ghanaian soldier to this atrocious idea of an attempt to restore the puppet government of Niger that has been overthrown.

Many would say that a coup d’état is not good but if a coup d’état is intended to change the destiny of a people like in Niger who have been treated like dogs by the French since independence, I have nothing negative to say against it.



How can one possibly fathom the fact that 11 agreements are being enforced on not only Niger but the whole of French West Africa including Mali, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic making the French a powerhouse in the world and impoverishing our brothers in these countries since independence?



In fact, Professor Duncan L. Clarke has another book titled " _A Little Rebellion is a Good Thing_ " and I perfectly agree with him on the title of the book. There are times when rebellion is required to shake the system for people to know they would not have their way forever and that there's time for everything under the sun as sayeth the Bible.



I am rather expecting the highly acclaimed human rights lawyer Nana Akuffo Addo who is also privileged to be the President of Ghana to issue a statement in support of the rights of the good people of Niger and to caution against any foreign-assisted military intervention in Africa.