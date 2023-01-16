American NGO donates $10,000 for construction of Akyeremade JHS Block

They presented a cheque of $10,000 for the completion of a storey block for Akyeremade D/A JHS

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

American NGO, 'Work Meaningful Foundation' has responded to calls from residents of Akyeremade in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region to support the construction of a school block for the community’s junior high school (JHS).

As part of the NGO’s commitment to facilitate numerous social projects in the area, it has presented a cheque of $10,000 for the completion of a storey block for Akyeremade D/A JHS.



An eleven-member delegation of Work Meaningful Foundation led by a Ghanaian-American citizen, Justin Jones-Fosu presented the check to authorities of the Akyeremade community on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.



The NGO also commissioned a water project (borehole) for both Primary and JHS. The construction of the water project commenced last year at the cost of $5,000.



Speaking to the media after a short ceremony, leader of the delegation, Justin Jones-Fosu expressed the commitment of the foundation to facilitate quality education in the community.



According to him, his father began the construction of the JHS block to a flow level in 2019 so he deemed it necessary to also complete it.

“I value education immensely, the reason I’m able to come back is because of education… somebody helped my dad with education and he went on to do great work and great things as a professor and that inspired me,” he said.



Justin pledged that “I’ll be coming back to do more just to be able to give… my heartbeat is to provide the 200-300 students with fees, books and uniforms that they’ll be able to come to school, there shouldn’t be any student that doesn’t come to school because of finances.”



The Headmaster of Akyeremade JHS, Mr Samuel Asante on the other hand expressed much gratification to Justin Jones-Fosu and his team for the immense support to the school.



“We’re overwhelmed by what Justin has done. Ever since he started coming here, he’s been helping Akyeremade JHS and primary a lot. When he first came to this community, he saw that students were studying under trees so he promised to establish the JHS block and fulfilled his promise. He has given us $10,000 to complete the school building.”



He pledged to make judicious use of the money to complete the school building.

“We’ll put his money into good use because last year, he gave us $5000 for a borehole and we did it.



Myself, the contractor, SMC and assembly member of Akyeremade will come together and make sure the purpose of the money is achieved”.



“I’m pleading with all stakeholders especially, people abroad to assist in the development of Akyeremade,” the Headmaster added.