American rapper Cardi B speaks on Akuapem Poloo’s jail term

Cardi B took this photo with Akuapem Poloo during her stay in Ghana in 2019

Barely twenty-four hours after an Accra Circuit Court sentenced Akuapem Poloo to 90 days in prison for sharing a lewd photo she took with her son on social media, American rapper Cardi B has shared her thoughts on the development, describing the punishment for her ‘twin sister’ as “a bit harsh”.

Responding to a social media post which requested her opinion on the jail term, Cardi B who became fond of Akuapem Poloo in December 2019 said: “I've seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that. Even though it's not my style, I don’t think she was going for sexual; more going the natural idea. I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service.”



On June 30, 2020, Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, posted a naked photo of herself and her son to mark his seventh birthday. She received severe backlash from the public over the photo, forcing her to apologise in a video.



But Child Right International Ghana through its director, Bright Appiah filed a complaint at the Ghana Police Service to have her investigated and punished for posting the pictures.



The case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and subsequently to court.



In court, Poloo, a single mother, initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty which earned her a conviction on April 14, 2021.

She was however asked to go for a pregnancy test before judgement was given. The test came out negative. She was subsequently sentenced to 90 days in prison on Friday, April 16, 2021.







In pronouncing judgement, Justice Christiana Cann considered some extenuating circumstances including the fact that the wailing Rosemond Brown has had no brush with the law, the fact that she is a single mother, and the trauma her son would be going through.



Prior to this, a social media campaign was waged by some celebrities and lay Ghanaians to have her pardoned. Among the celebrities were Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, Kwaw Kesse, DKB and Martha Ankomah, Delay and Bridget Otoo.



Andy Vortia, Counsel for Akuapem Poloo descended heavily on the celebrities championing the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media, stressing that the campaign is so harsh that it can go a long way to affect the sentence of Akuapem Poloo if the judge happens to see or read what the celebrities are saying or writing on social media.





The Cardi B - Akuapem Poloo bond



In 2019, a section of the public vehemently criticized Akuapem Polooo for showing her dance prowess when she finally met Cardi B at the Kempinksi Hotel in Accra. Her decision to twerk and roll on the floor despite not being a good dancer, however, put her on a pedestal many never envisaged.



Cardi B shared a phot of Akuapem Poloo on her Instagram page with the caption ‘My Twin’, a recognition that sparked conversations among Ghanaians. The American star did not only make the post; she followed the Ghanaian actress on Instagram.



“Jehovah!” Akuapem Poloo exclaimed upon seeing the post. “I’m still in tears. Eii, Rosemond Alade Brown! I’m blessed. Cardi B, God bless you for me.”

In a separate post, Akuapem Poloo said: “Thank you Cardi B for putting a smile on my face. People said I was the reason why you didn’t show up in the afternoon, you see me like a monkey but my beautiful twin sister proved them wrong. Awww Cardi B, you are real because you recognize real.”



Akuapem Poloo was one of the many female celebrities who thronged Kempinski Hotel to have a ‘meet and greet’ session with Cardi B. Some of the celebrities after waiting for six hours left the venue as they were told Cardi B would be ready in two hours. What irked them the most was the fact that they spotted the Grammy Award-winning musician enjoying khebab at the poolside.



Akuapem Poloo however stayed in her quest to meet the rapper. During the questions and answers session, Poloo took the opportunity to show off her dance moves. Cardi B could not sit aloof; she joined the actress on the dancefloor.



