Amewu sets record in Hohoe with 26,952 votes

John Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy

Minister of Energy John Peter Amewu has been elected as the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate polled a total of 26,952 votes to beat his National Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Professor Margaret Kweku, who polled 21,821 votes.



The Convention People’s Party (CPP) candidate, William Oyie, polled 40 votes to come a distant third.

Mr Amewu’s win makes him the first candidate of the NPP to win a seat in the Volta Region, which is considered a stronghold of the NDC.



His hard work saw him replace then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko after he resigned.