Amidu can’t be given preferential treatment, he should report death threats to police – Bonaa

Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has asked the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to report the death threats on his life to the police for investigations.

Mr Bonaa said as a lawyer, Mr Amidu should have known better that in the case of death threats, the first port of call is reporting the matter to the police and not throwing tantrums on air.



“Mr Amidu might have a genuine case but looking at his calibre, he is known a legal senior at the bar. I was expecting to know that he should know better. He shouldn’t just throw these allegations into the air.



“You don’t have to be a lawyer to know that if you are threatened you go to the police and report. That is what the law says. Mr Martin Amidu cannot be treated specially, you have to report threats to the Police,” Mr Bonaa told TV3’s Martin Asiedu Darteh on News @10 on Thursday, November 19.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, to provide the former Special Prosecutor police protection over claims of death threats on his life.



Martin Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, citing interference from the presidency and threats on his life as some of his reasons.



Though the president has denied the allegations of interference, Mr. Amidu insists his work on the corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalties agreement was interfered with by the president.

He reiterated his life has come under threat since then.



But a November 19 evening Facebook post by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, announced the president has directed that Mr Amidu be protected 24/7.



“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office. The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24-hour police protection.”



The president also urged the former Special Prosecutor to assist the security agencies with all relevant information for further action.



“The former Special Prosecutor is also encouraged to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.