Amidu doing politics but he cannot bring down Akufo-Addo – MP

Collins Owusu Amankwah

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has chided Martin Amidu for resigning from his position.

In the opinion of the outspoken MP, Martin Amidu is doing politics and attempting to taint the President.



The MP asked what was wrong for the President to ask Mr Amidu to allow due process to be followed in his work.



To him, this does not amount to interference as alleged by the former Special Prosecutor.



“Granted MR Amidu’s claims on the so-called interference from the First Gentleman of the Republic is Gospel Truth, is there anything wrong if the President urged him to ensure principles of Natural justice? Which requires that a person receive a fair and unbiased hearing before a decision is made or arrived at…Fact! just listen or hear the other party too. Why must the state entertain one-sided Report? Is Martin Amidu above Wise Counseling?”



He added: “Nobody can bring down a good man. President Akufo Addo is God sent. Majority of Ghanaians have resolved to re-elect him as the President of Republic. It’s non-negotiable Social Contract. From where I sit, l can’t disclose certain info but this same man Martin Amidu threatened to resign last year based on Office Accommodation offered by the State.”



“Mr Martin A.B.K Amidu is doing Politics. Pure and Simple! Former SP placed his political party’s interest above National Interest.

“According to Fmr SP Martin Amidu, it’s not conducive to the National Security Interest to foolhardy take certain law and order actions, but it’s conducive to betray the State as well as the President of the Republic?



“Posterity will judge us all. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo remains resolute, organized and focused on delivering on his promise. Much love ?? MR President. May God bless our homeland Ghana ????????. Manhyia North.”







