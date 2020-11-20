Amidu has exposed Akufo-Addo as the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said that the latest comments from the now-resigned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, confirmed his entrenched position that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is indeed the most corrupt president in the history of Ghana.

Amidu's letter to the President on Monday announced his resignation citing several reasons, including interference from the president, which he said made his office untenable.



But Sammy Gyamfi at the party’s press conference on Wednesday, November, 19 insisted that there was never a plan by the government to fight corruption.



"The fact of the matter is that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was never set up by President Akufo-Addo out of a genuine will to fight corruption. This position that we in the NDC have always espoused is grounded on the fact that, from the very outset, President Akufo-Addo conceived this office as one to be used to spite his political opponents, while protecting his own who are busy plundering the resources of our beloved country,” the NDC Communications Officer told journalists.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, Martin Amidu's resignation only confirms that President Nana Addo is the most corrupt President in the history of the country.

“Ghanaians today are left in no doubt as to the fact that President Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history, who has been using subterfuge and intimidation to conceal his true nature. But thank God his cup is now full, as all these latest revelations are signs of the end of his corrupt tenure and the judgment of God against his misrule,” he said.



Sammy Gyamfi believes that what has happened this week is an indication of an impending change in government that will happen at the end of the December 7 polls.



