Amidu not the 'alpha and omega' of corruption fight in the country - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that claims by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu in his recent epistle are not entirely true.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Amidu to aid with the fight against corruption, however, he and the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Demelovo must not be regarded as the only corruption-fighters in the country.



He is confident that Akufo-Addo and his government are still on course in the fight against corruption despite Mr Amidu describing the President as the “the mother corruption serpent.”



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Obiri Boahene said, “it seems like without Martin Amidu and Domelevo, this country will not move forward. They are creating the impression that they are the ‘Alpha and Omega of corruption fight in this country.”



Adding: “If the president tells you something, it doesn’t mean he wants to control you. Look at even his choice of words saying that the president wants to control you...then you make allegations.”

He added that the rants by the former Special Prosecutor will not in any way affect the fortunes of the NPP in the Presidential elections.



“The elections come off this 7th December, NDC knows they have lost the elections in advance. They can go for Martin Amidu as their campaign manager and Domelevo as the deputy, nobody cares because you are going to lose. The NDC should give us a break,” Mr. Obiri Boahene added.



