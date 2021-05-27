Amidu’s attacks on Godfred Dame unwarranted – Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

• Kweku Baako says Amidu's attacks on Godfred Dame are unwarranted

• Baako has advised Godfred Dame to ignore Amidu's criticisms



• Amidu in his latest epistle attacked Godfred Dame



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has advised Attorney General Godfred Dame not to be distracted by allegations made against him by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Amidu in his most recent write up attacked Godfred Dame and questioned his competence as Attorney General.



Contributing to discussions on Amidu’s epistle on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program on Thursday May 26, Kweku Baako noted that there appears to be some personal grudge between the current Attorney General and the self-acclaimed Citizen Vigilante.

Touching on the article which triggered Amidu’s statement, Baako said that the presentation of the news article is a decision of the media house that published the story hence Amidu was wrong to assume that it was being influenced by Godfred Dame.



“It looks as if there is a certain personal beef Amidu has with Godfred Dame. Quite a lot of the things on Dame are unwarranted. Dame could ignore it but if you read it carefully he (Martin Amidu) appears to suspect or insist that Dame or his office are behind the publications by Daily Guide” he said on Peace FM.



In a part of his epistle addressing the AG, Amidu wrote: "The politically-inspired propaganda against my integrity, which sought to link my resignation to the failure or refusal of this irredeemably corrupt government for four whole years to deal with the simple offence of double salary or stealing (as the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service put it), are false, infantile and barefaced lies intentionally concocted and put out by the Office of the Attorney General to the unsuspecting public under the sub-heading 'Godfred Yeboah-Dame'.



"The effigy of the Attorney General published alongside the concocted falsehoods of me resigning without prosecuting a case which was never handled by my office during my tenure as the Special Prosecutor demonstrates how shamefully low the hitherto respected ethical Office of the Attorney General, which I had the privilege of serving in for over fourteen years of my career, has descended into since 7th January 2021."