Amidu's behaviour not suitable for OSP job - Duah-Agyemang

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

A former United Nations Senior Advisor Professor Baffour Duah-Agyemang is of the opinion that former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu’s comportment was not suitable for the office he held.

He noted that even though Mr Amidu ought to be respected, he was surprised small cases weren’t completed by the anti corruption campaigner, citing the Mahama Ayariga’s Land Cruiser and ambulance cases.



Martin Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor over claims of interference from President Akufo-Addo, non-payment of salaries, amongst others.



President Akufo-Addo subsequently accepted the resignation, and also refuted claims of interference made against him.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Wednesday, Prof. Duah-Agyemang described the entire situation as unfortunate.

“It’s an unfortunate situation because I thought Mr. Amidu was best for the position but if he’s decided to stop, there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Maybe Mr. Amidu’s expectation of his office is way beyond reasonable doubt. The keys to his office were sent to him and he thought it was disrespectful. Perhaps he wanted the president to deliver the keys himself.



“I think Martin Amdu must be respected but I think he’s comportment is not suitable for an office like this. This Airbus saga has been hanging for some time and let’s not forget that a year or so back Mr. Amidu came out with a huge case against Mahama Ayariga but as we speak, we don’t know what’s happened to it.



“Amidu is a solid man and an anti-corruption campaigner but it’s surprising to me that a small case of Mahama Ayariga hasn’t been completed.”