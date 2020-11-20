Amidu's death threat: I am perturbed about Kan-Dapaah's actions - Security Analyst

Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has described the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, as not fit for his position, especially with his reaction to developing events after the resignation of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, it not unusual to have the Minster acting unconcerned to security issues of national interest.



The recently resigned Special Prosecutor has claimed his life has been threatened after he left office. On his authority, attempts to contact the National Security Minister have all proved futile ever since he received these threats.



Reacting to this, Adib Saani said, “I am perturbed about the actions of the National Security Minister. According to Martin, the Minister did not pick his calls when he called him. If what he is saying is true, it’ll bring us problems”.



The National Security Minister is known for dragging his feet and he seems not to understand the fundamentals of National Security and if what Martin Amidu is saying is true, I’ll not be surprised”.



On his authority, anyone who takes security seriously will prevent anything from happening to the Special Prosecutor.

“If this is not done and Martin Amidu is harmed, it possesses a huge threat on us. It prevents investors from coming into the country and hurts the country’s overall reputation”.



President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh to provide the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu with 24-hour police protection.



The directive comes after Martin Amidu revealed in an interview that he has received several threats after his resignation as Special Prosecutor.



The attacks, he said, include death threats.