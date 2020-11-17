Amidu’s interference claims vague – Abdallah

Chairperson, Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament Ben Abdalla

The Chairperson, Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament Ben Abdallah says Martin Amidu’s claim of political interference in his job is vague.

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor citing interference by President Akufo-Addo in his work.



“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” a part of the resignation letter said.



It continued: ”It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation."

Commenting on the development, Mr. Abdallah told Morning Starr Mr. Amidu should offer further details to the obstruction claims against the President in his letter.



He said: “What I and most of us know is that the OSP on his own notion carried out an investigation on the Agyapa deal. I will push Amidu to come out with facts and documents. How can you speak about political interference without giving details? On the issue of political interference, the statement captured in Amidu’s statement is vague."



He said the resignation is shocking because Mr. Amidu has been given the necessary resources to function.