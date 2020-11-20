Amidu’s protection should go beyond policing – Security expert

Security analyst, Adib Sani

Security analyst, Adib Sani has opined that government’s protection offered to the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, must encompass “the intelligence around him” rather than limited to the police following him everywhere he goes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police to provide 24-hour police protection for the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Reacting to this news, Adib Sani told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “It is in the interest of Government that Martin Amidu is protected. But this should go beyond police protection. Most times politicians say things to influence public opinion towards them. So it should just go beyond the police going everywhere he goes.



"They should work also with the intelligence around him. So that they can find any plot by any criminal element who would want to take advantage of the situation to cause Martin Amidu harm. This will uncover it because this will be a perfect opportunity for any other actor who has misgivings or has issues with Martin Amidu so that it will look like it is the Government that is going after him”.

He furthered that Martin Amidu’s message of being threatened should not be taken likely as it is likely to “seriously downgrade the security profile of the country” on the international front.



Days after he resigned from the position of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu has said that he has been receiving threats because he dared to conduct corruption risk assessment into the controversial Agyapa deal.



He, however, notes that he doesn’t fear death because he has a clean conscience and worked from his heart and to the best of his knowledge.