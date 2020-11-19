Amidu's resignation: 'I'm disappointed' - Kweku Baako

Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako has expressed disappointment in Martin Amidu for resigning as Special Prosecutor.

Martin Amidu announced his resignation to the nation citing operational challenges and government not paying him his emoluments and other benefits of his office as some reasons for his decision.



In a resignation letter to the President, Mr. Amidu said; "The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor."



He further cited a traumatic experience he endured after the release of his corruption risk assessment report on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal as another reason for his resignation.



"I should not ordinarily be announcing my resignation to the public myself but the traumatic experience I went through from 20th October 2020 to 2nd November 2020 when I conveyed in a thirteen (13) page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council cautions against not bringing my resignation as the Special Prosecutor with immediate to the notice of the Ghanaian public and the world . . .



" . . The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately. Fear is the enemy of change and I am prepared from the vacuum created on 12th November 2020 to meet the threats of my demise as the price to pay for serving my country without fear or favour affection or ill will. I acted professionally through out in the discharge of my duties and my conscience is the anchor of my strength to face any consequences," portions of the letter read.

"It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.



"I accepted the offer on 10th January 2018 to be nominated to be Special Prosecutor because Mr. President, and Ghanaians knew I have been an anti-corruption crusader all my life and not an anti-corruption entrepreneur. This explains why I have never put the emoluments and benefits of the Office as central to my commitment and my passion for the establishment of an independent, effective, efficient and impartial anti-corruption Office of the Special Prosecutor before the end of the first term of Mr. President. This has not been possible for several reasons.



“The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way," he added.



But, according to Kweku Baako, the reasons given by Mr. Amidu should have strengthened him to execute his mandate without fear or favour but not pushed him to resign.



He stated emphatically during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" that Mr. Amidu should have resolutely stayed in his office but he choosing to vacate his office is disappointing.

"This was the time for him to stick to the office and use the powers that the Act had given to him . . . because you can't sack me unless you go through the same procedures and processes that are used to sack a Court of Appeal judge . . . My source of disappointment seriously is him choosing to leave that office based on the reasons he has given, because I think it is rather those reasons which should have strengthened his resolve . . . For me, this was the trigger to prove a point," he stressed.



Mr. Baako also asserted that, "it is not like President on his own whims and caprices or political guys in the party to say we don't like him; so hunt him out. Nobody was going to be able to do that unless they go through the right processes. And I know him as a fighter and it will be open so everybody will have the benefit of why people want to impeach or take you out from the place. Meanwhile, you have a job to do. You have the mandate to execute and you say you have seen suspected corruption or corruption, that is the time I will stick to the office and operationalize my mandate; execute it especially when I know the people who I'm saying is tormenting me are a target.''



''Why would I leave the place for you?'' Mr. Baako queried Martin Amidu.



