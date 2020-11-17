Amidu’s resignation an indication of Akufo-Addo's lack of commitment to corruption fight – Inusah Fusieni

Inusah Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central

Former Minister of Roads and Highways Alhaji Inusah Fuseini is of the view that Martin Amidu’s resignation from the office of the Special Prosecutor is an indication of the lack of commitment on the side of Akufo-Addo in the fight against corruption.

According to him, this is a demonstration of the fact that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set up of the office was just fanciful.



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini who was speaking on Accra-based Joy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “For me what clearly has happened with regards to the resignation of Martin Amidu is a manifestation of the lack of commitment of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight corruption.



Clearly, it demonstrates that Nana Akufo-Addo setting up of the office was just fanciful to add to things that he has done but meaning nothing.”



On whether Martin Amidu was paid his emolument, the Tamale Central Member of Parliament indicated that he was drawing salaries from the Presidency because he could not draw monies from his budgetary allocation.



“For one whole year, Martin Amidu was drawing salaries from the Presidency. Well, he draws salary, he draws salary from the office of the President.

When we asked in the years when the office was established that why Martin Amidu could not draw salary from the budgetary allocation for his office, we were told that he was not on the GIFMIS(Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System) and that they were working to put him on the GIFMIS. So when they finally put Martin Amidu on the GIFMIS that year he withdrew only10% of the budgetary allocation. How can 10% perform the functions of his office?”



He said he was surprised to hear that Martin Amidu had not drawn salaries because in the performance report available to Parliament, “monies were released to the office of the Special Prosecutor from the office of the President in the first year of operation. And so when we asked they said because he was not on the gifmis, the only way he could get money released to him was through the office of the President”



Meanwhile, Martin Amidu in a statement announcing his resignation said he and his Deputy have not been paid emoluments due them.



“It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation. I accepted the offer on 10th January 2018 to be nominated to be Special Prosecutor because Mr. President and Ghanaians knew I have been an anti-corruption crusader all my life and not an anti-corruption entrepreneur. This explains why I have never put the emoluments and benefits of the Office as central to my commitment and my passion for the establishment of an independent, effective, efficient and impartial anti-corruption Office of the Special Prosecutor before the end of the first term of Mr. President. This has not been possible for several reasons.”