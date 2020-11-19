Amidu’s resignation disappointing – OSP Board Chair

Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo

Board Chair of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, has said Martin Amidu’s resignation is a major disappointment.

She said the resignation of the Special Prosecutor is a setback for the fight against corruption.



“It has been a surprise and I must say from where I sit, I am quite disappointed. I am disappointed not because I am the Board Chair, but also looking at the commitment…and efforts put in to develop and establish the OSP,” she said.



She made the comments on a current affairs programme on Citi TV on Wednesday, November 19, 2020.



Mr Amidu resigned from the anti-corruption office on Monday as the first Special Prosecutor, accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of “political interference” that impeded his work on the Agyapa Royalties corruption risk assessment.



He also claimed he was denied key logistics and accommodation that would enable him perform his functions appropriately.



The Presidency has denied any form of interference.

The OSP Board Chair said some of the issues that Mr Amidu raised in his resignation letter to the President have come to the Board, but the Board has tried to stick to its legal mandate.



“Talk about the accommodation, talk about recruitment, about salaries and all those things, some of these discussions came to the board, but then we try not to interfere so we advise when the need arises,” she said.



She said there had been ongoing discussions to addressing some of Mr Amidu’s concerns before he decided to resign.







