Amidu's resignation not surprising - Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, says although the resignation of Martin Amidu is unfortunate, the move does not come as a surprise.

This statement by the law maker follows the resignation of Martin Amidu as Ghana’s Special Prosecutor.



In his resignation letter to the president, the citizen vigilante said the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, failed to ensure the independence of his office with regards to the Agyapa deal.



“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately…Fear is the enemy of change and I am prepared from the vacuum created on 12th November 2020 to meet the threats of my demise as the price to pay for serving my country without fear or favour affection or ill will,” Amidu said in his resignation letter.



Reacting to Martin Amidu’s resignation on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, said those who have worked closely with Martin Amidu and knows how he works, knew very well he would resign.

“It is unfortunate that Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has resigned from his position.I thought that our training in Bawku was to stay and fight and if he was put in there to fight corruption and he was so committed to fighting corruption then he would have stayed and fought corruption. But the threats to his life was also something worth looking at. He needed to protect his life. All I can say is that I sympathise with him,” he said.



The Special Prosecutor and the Bawku Central MP were in the news when the former filed a suit in court on March 22, 2019, citing the Bawku Central MP for abuse of office.



Martin Amidu accused Mahama Ayariga of tax evasion in the clearance of vehicles as well as illegal transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana to Dubai without the required license to undertake such transaction.