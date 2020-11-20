Amidu’s resignation proves Akufo-Addo, appointees are criminals - NDC man

Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe, has said the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu resigned because he could not entertain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his corrupt administration.

He cited a viral video from the vetting Martin AMaidu to support his argument that, the former Special Prosecutor had said he would not be able to live in harmony with criminals hence his resignation confirms that the President and his appointees are criminals.



Responding to a question based on Article 41 which, requires that he is able to live with people in harmony.



The former Special Prosecutor replied that “I’ve lived with decent people in harmony for sixty-six years, I cannot live in harmony with criminals, that I won’t lie. But decent respectable people who will not ask you to do this and stab you in the back those are three things I can’t live with them. But decent people I will live with them, criminals I can’t”.



Martin Amidu resigned from his office as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16 citing interference from the President in his duties.



The NDC communicator in contributing to a discussion on the matter said the NPP has been exposed for being corrupt although they tagged their presidential candidate as incorruptible.

The NDC will introduce an initiative to fight corruption dubbed ‘Operation sting.’



The NDC will push through a constitutional review that creates a fairer and just emoluments system and removes the distortions between Article 71 Office-holders and other public sector employees.







