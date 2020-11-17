Amidu’s resignation pushes Domelovo back on Twitter trends

The sudden resignation of Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor has given rise to discussions about the Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelovo, who through a presidential directive was asked to proceed on his accumulated leave.
According to several social media users, the Akufo-Addo-led government has carved an unconvincing reputation for itself with regards to the fight against corruption in public offices.
The focus of discussions on Twitter sought to unravel the direction of Ghana’s corruption fight in the future.
To some users, Martin Amidu’s resignation vindicates Daniel Domelovo who after some weeks into his leave began complaining about some issues in his office.
Others who contributed to the conversation were convinced that some people in the ruling government who shared close ties with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were untouchable.
Martin Amidu in his resignation letter cited the numerous interferences by the presidency in his work as the Special Prosecutor.
The Special Prosecutor was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in 2018. His office has since been the subject of public scrutiny.
In the same year he was appointed, Martin Amidu complained about how some key members of the Akufo-Addo government had refused to produce some documents to fast his investigations.
Below are some reactions from Twitter;
It begun with Domelevo when he stepped on Osafo Marfo's toes.. he was asked to proceed on accumulated leave( the first in Ghana's history BTW) then the Special Prosecutor himself Martin Amidu has resigned due to threats from various sources in govt.This govt is camouflaging..haha— Ayigbe KONY???????? (@Gascony_) November 16, 2020
The resignation of the SP gives me an inkling that the Auditor-General Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo might also resign.. ????— ???????? (@_Selasi) November 16, 2020
*Domelevo touches Osafo Maafo, and he's out.* *Amidu touches Agyapa, and he's out. Touch not his anointed*— Beakye Agyemang (@BeakyeA) November 17, 2020
*THIEVES IN POWER*
Fighting CORRUPTION isn't easy. Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo was asked to proceed on fighting it. And now, Mr Martin Amidu has to resign for fighting it as well. Interestingly, we got an incorruptible President in the midst of all this— ROBERT KWAMI YEVOO (@goodluck_robert) November 17, 2020
You can't fight corruption under Akufo-Addo, corruption will end up fighting you. Amidu spoke against Agyapa deal,now he's gone... Domelevo spoke against Osafo Marfo N he left long ago.We can only take our money back by voting Akufo-Addo out.We need to protect the taxpayers money— Namiji miles (@MilesNamiji) November 17, 2020
Eiii Domelevo was pushed, Amidu pushed himself out. Nana Addo is corruption legend pic.twitter.com/9PDxLHsomW— pretty Jane???? ???????? (@JanepherKE) November 16, 2020
Martin Amidu!— Patrick K. Stephenson (@patrickkwabena) November 16, 2020
Daniel Yao Domelevo!
You will be remembered one way or another!
Domelevo touches Osafo Marfo and he's gone. Martin Amidu touches Ken in Agyapa deal and he's gone. Touch not his anointed and do his minister no harm— Dodzi Kwami Avuletey (@akwamidodzi) November 16, 2020
When the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo tried fighting the Snr Minister Osafo Marfo, he was pushed to go on leave. ????— Ray Wilson Enyeminko (@EnyeminkoRay) November 16, 2020
Now when Oga Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor also tried fighting Ken Ofori Atta, he has been pushed to resign. ????
If you are a man, dare them and see.
Osafo Marfo has single handedly defeated Domelevo and Amidu.????????????. Herh????... @UmaruSanda— Ben EboAsare ???????? (@Mr_Shocks_) November 16, 2020
Then you think of Domelevo and some law experts saying the order demanding he took mandatory leave close to election was not irregular. Lmao. We’ve heard you.
You really think it didn’t look slightly suspicious ? Yoo we’ve heard.— Kemi (@ElikemV) November 16, 2020
After defeating Domelevo (Auditor General), Corruption (NADAA Govt) has finally defeated Martin Amidu (Special Prosecutor) today!!! The Good news is that Ghanaians are ready to defeat Corruption (NADAA), come Dec 7th 2020.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt#KickNanaOut pic.twitter.com/e7WUKQTOBp— ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) November 16, 2020
#Agyaparoyalthieves Corruption has won again after the defeat of the Auditor General' Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo ???????? #KickNanaOut pic.twitter.com/ZsBs3LAwlD— A??NYO (@cosjigzz) November 16, 2020
It’s a criminal gang. The way things are you can’t win against them: domelevo, amidu etc. it’s even their court . Any person with average intelligence will know that it’s a national heist now but who or what will save us?— nii (@niiadoteyGA) November 16, 2020
