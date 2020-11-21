Amidu saga: Future NPP govt will not appoint an outsider – John Boadu

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) John Boadu says the conduct of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu prior to and after his resignation has thought the party a bitter lesson not to appoint an outsider into government.

Mr. Amidu announced his resignation on Monday citing many reasons including interference with his work by President Akufo Addo.



The former Special Prosecutor in a post-resignation radio interview has asked Ghanaians to hold President Akufo-Addo responsible if he’s harmed in any way.



He also alleged that he’s been receiving death threats and has reported the issue to the National Security Minister.



“I tried to call Kan Dapaah, he didn’t pick it and I got a former national security advisor to contact him and tell him that, and I know the persons involved, I can name them but I reserve it for the meantime. I put my life for the republic of Ghana and the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me.



“The intelligence is there and I called the minister of national security but he didn’t pick and I got a former national security advisor to speak to him and this fact is now known and I say that the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me,” he told Accra-based Citi Fm Thursday.



He added: “I’m a Ghanaian and I don’t fear anything and, as I said, to die in the cause of fighting corruption is what I started with President Jerry Rawlings on 31st December 1982 and I’m not going to leave it because some people think that they can threaten me. I don’t give a damn about that.

“…If they don’t stop, I’ll respond. As to what I’ll do, I reserve that for myself but as I said, whatever happens to me, I lay my life for the republic of Ghana and the president has a constitutional duty to protect me. I don’t need any security in my house or to follow me. And anybody who makes an attempt, he will have himself to blame”.



But commenting on issues relating to Mr. Amidu’s resignation on Peace FM’s morning show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, John Boadu stated that the conduct of Amidu vindicates the party’s position as party members were strongly against the President appointing him.



“Truth be told, internally, party members were not happy with this appointment but the President wanted to show to the Ghanaian people that we can go beyond partisanship. What pains me about this issue is that Mr. Amidu has hit the nail in the coffin on the argument that if someone is not your party member and he’s competent you can appoint him into your government for the country to develop.”



Mr Boadu added: “Do you think with what Mr Amidu has done a government will have the confidence to appoint an outsider? Because when the President calls to have a discussion with the outsider appointee whatever they discussed is put out there in public space. If Amidu was a true party man and knew how we’ve toiled to have power will he have done what he’s done? That is what pains me the most. We wanted to create a situation where so far as you’re competent no matter where you belong, the nation must make use of your asset.”







