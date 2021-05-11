Amidu shouldn’t have resigned as SP - Mahama Ayariga

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that despite challenges Martin Amidu encountered when he served as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, he should not have resigned from the position.

He maintained that following confidence expressed in the office and the personality of Mr. Amidu, he shouldn’t have abandoned his post.



Mr Amidu resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor on November 16, 2020, after accusing the government of interfering in his work and his resignation letter claimed he did not feel secured after releasing the corruption risk assessment report he did on controversial Agyapa Royalty Limited Transactions.



Legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng was nominated recently to fill the vacant position and he is yet to be vetted and approved by Parliament.



Even though Mr Amidu pursued Mr. Ayariga in the case of alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of an ambulance for his constituency, he insisted that Mr. Amidu was best suited for the office and shouldn’t have abandoned his post.



He noted that Mr. Amidu took on a challenge but he was disappointed he resigned and no matter what the president did, he should have anticipated challenge was bound to happen when he wanted to stand against corruption.

Mr Amidu, in a letter, addressed to the president stated his decision “is to enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to position as required by law” and the president had not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.



“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your office on January 10, 2018 was your firm promise to me you will respect and ensure same by your government for my independence and freedom of action as Special Prosecutor.



“I had traumatic experience between October 20, 2020, and November 2, 2020, after releasing my corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalty Limited Transactions and while I was executing my mandate independently, reactions I received concerning the work made me convinced I was not expected to exercise my independence as Special Prosecutor and that makes my work untenable.



“Although my appointment was announced in 2018, I only received my appointment letter on February 5, 2020, and there was no efforts to give me emoluments and benefits due me per my appointment letter,” Mr Amidu stated.