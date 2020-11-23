Amidu was appointed to ‘blind him’ from corrupt cases under NPP gov’t – NDC PC

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

The Nhyiaeso Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate Evangelist Richard Prah is claiming that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor to blind him on corruption cases under his government.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor in 2018 as part of efforts by his government to fight corruption in the country.



Mr. Martin Amidu after series of epistles complaining about the uncooperative attitude of some appointees in a dramatic turn of events resigned from his position three years after he was appointed by the President



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Nhyiaeso constituency said Martin Amidu failed as Special Prosecutor because President Akufo-Addo is not interested in corruption fight as he portrayed.

“President Akufo-Addo appointed Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor not to fight corruption but to silent him and blind him on corruption cases under his government. Numerous corruption cases which have occurred under President Akufo-Addo’s government forced Martin Amidu to resign as Special Prosecutor” Evangelist Prah said.



According to him “Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu was surrounded by President Akufo-Addo’s family and friends and it was difficult for Martin Amidu to expose them”.



“Nana Akufo-Addo decieved Ghanaians that he is not corrupt but now corruption and Akuffo Addo are one. How can Martin Amidu fights corruption cases under President Akufo-Addo’s family and friends’ government? President Akufo-Addo came to create, loot and share.”

