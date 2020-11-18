Amidu was given instrument of appointment on live TV – Oppong Nkrumah

Contrary to claims by Martin Amidu that he was given his appointment letter as Special Prosecutor almost two years after he had accepted the offer to serve in the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said Mr. Amidu was given his instrument of appointment same day he was sworn in on live Television.

In his resignation letter to the president, Mr. Amidu said, “It is essential for me state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointments in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of this letter of resignation”.



But Information minister said Mr. Amidu’s claims cannot be true. According to him, funds were released to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for purposes of compensation and that Mr. Amidu was expected to take steps to pay himself.



Mr. Nkrumah also dismissed the claims that the Special Prosecutor received his appointment letter two years after his appointment. He explained Martin Amidu was given his “instrument of appointment” on the same day he was sworn into office, an event that was carried on Television.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah spoke to Berla Mundi on TV3’s Election 360.



