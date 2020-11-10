Amidu will walk naked one day for trying to destroy Mahama – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has suggested that Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu may one day be exposed by what he says are attempts to destroy the Former President, John Dramani Mahama.

The Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 10, replied the former President who had challenged him to investigate the Airbus scandal if he thinks he has evidence of any form of wrongdoing by him, John Dramani Mahama.



According to the Special Prosecutor, the former President of Ghana is currently campaigning and that would not be the appropriate time for such an exercise but if he’s man enough, he should visit his office for interrogation.



He added that since the former President is not aware of the fact that it’s against national security regulations to investigate a presidential candidate, he does not deserve the votes of Ghanaians.

Reacting to this, Sam George who is a Parliamentarian said in a post on his Facebook page that with the display of envy and jealousy by the Special Prosecutor, he will one day walk naked because he is trying so much to destroy an innocent man.



He said “Envy and jealousy have eaten you up so bad you have failed to see the wanton avarice of those in government and are fixated on John Dramani Mahama. You would walk naked one day in your bid to destroy another. #OSP“.