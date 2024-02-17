Amin Adam is part of the mess, why is he replacing Ofori-Atta? - UCC lecturer asks

Dr Mohammed Adam Amin

Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has criticized the recent ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The UCC don, specifically critiqued the appointment of Dr Mohammed Adam Amin as the new finance minister.



According to him, instead of the president appointing an outsider to the ministry, he rather replaced Ken Ofori-Atta with Amin Adam, a move that he (Dr. Otchere) finds questionable.



“I think this kind of reshuffling, this particular strategy is outdated in the sense that; how do you take away the finance minister and make Dr. Amin Adam the substantive finance minister when in fact, they have all been part of the mess?



“So, it should have been an opportunity for an outsider to be nominated or appointed to that particular portfolio. Somebody like Dr. Mark Assibey, who has made us understand in the public domain that the state of the Free SHS as it is being implemented now, needs some kind of review.



“So, if you put in place the very people who have created the mess, there is that continuity and that makes Dr. Bawumia look a bit awkward,” Onuaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview with TV3’s Ghana Tonight on February 15, 2024.



He added that the reshuffle is unlikely to have any significant impact on the 2024 elections and questions the strategic choices made by the president.

“If it is a matter of a strategy for electoral victory, I think that it is not going to have any kind of impact. The president could have used this as more of an attempt to gain the credibility that Dr. Bawumia has lost back,” the UCC lecturer added.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



