Amissah-Arthur was killed in ‘Russian style’ – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

For what is known, former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died at the 37 Military Hospital after collapsing in a gym.

The story as told by his wife, Matilda Amissah-Arthur is that the former deputy Bank of Ghana governor passed on at the intensive care unit of the hospital after being rushed there in a double cabin pick up.



“He drove that morning; we went to the gym as usual. We get there 4:30 and we leave at 6. He did his exercises, we were almost through, he went on the cross trainer being the last exercise that he would do and then he collapsed. There was a doctor, a member of the gym who is a doctor, Dr Naa Tagoe of Ridge Hospital, so she rushed and resuscitated him.”



“The Doctor and the officer said if we put him at the back of the Benz it’s so short that it will cramp him, so I (the military officer) have a pickup, a double cabin pickup. Let’s put him on the second seat of the double cabin and let the doctor sit with him.”



But these events in the lead up to the death of late veep were triggered by something more dangerous, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong is alleging.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, a man famed for making jaw-dropping allegations some of which have fallen flat in the face of the law, the former vice president died of ricing poisoning.

Ricin poisoning popularly known as ‘Russian style of killing’ is what some members of the NDC used to eliminate the Amissah-Arthur, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged.



Kennedy Agyapong claims Amissah-Arthur was taken out because he had plans of contesting former president John Dramani Mahama for the NDC flagbearer slot.



“They are desperate for power and if we joke they will do a lot of bad things. October and November they are going to create a insecurity in this country.



“When Amissah-Arthur opened an office in East Legon to contest Mahama, he was very fit. How did he die? He was just training and he fell. They did it to him like Russian style. That is why I was warning Tracey Boakye,” he said on Net2 TV.

