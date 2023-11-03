Amoabeng narrates how his US visa application was bounced because govt deemed him a security risk

Founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng

The founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has narrated some of the ordeals he supposedly went through even before the closure of his bank.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s The Day Show on November 2, 2023, Kofi Amoabeng indicated that some powerful people in the Akufo-Addo, whom he described as ‘cockroaches’ who were envious of him, hid behind state institutions and did all they could to harm him.



He said that as he was being prosecuted in court for allegedly engaging in financial malfeasance by the government, the court granted him permission to travel to the United States of America (US) for a medical check-up.



However, some powerful people in the government, he said, hid behind state institutions and told the US embassy that he was a security risk which led to him being barred from travelling for the check-up.



“I left the bank about 18 months before the bank closed. I’m in court now as we speak, I mean 18 months if there had been anything, it would have come out. Because there was a new MD (managing director) and the board was also functioning.



“I wanted to go for medical check-up right and we go to court for them to release my passport to me. After up and down, up and down, the judge said 'I don’t see how I would keep his passport, let him go and check himself and come back because after all if he dies the case would die'.

“I went to the American Embassy, and I have been going to America since the 80s, the embassy refused me entry visa. When I checked through the back doors there was a letter from some government department saying I was a security risk,” he narrated.



He said that despite the fact that a court of competent jurisdiction permitted him to travel and gave him his passport, the government was still able to stop him from travelling.



The former UT bank boss added that it is sad that state institutions in the country are compromised by politicians who fill them with their cronies and use these institutions as tools to attack people.



