Amoako Baah accuses Akufo-Addo of being the brain behind delay in NPP primaries

NPP stalwart, Dr. Amoako Baah

A stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Amoako Baah, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being the cause of delay in the schedule of presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party.

According to him, inasmuch as the Members of Parliament want to hold the primaries in August this year, President Akufo-Addo thinks otherwise.



Dr Amoako Baah asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants the primaries to be held in February next year after the 2024 budget has been approved by parliament.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, he called on party faithfuls, especially MPs to kick against the president's decision.



To buttress his claim, he said the party does not belong to President Akufo-Addo, therefore, they [executives of the party] were not under compulsion to go according to his [Akufo-Addo] timetable.



He said there, “is a contention between the president and the party [with regard to the date for the primaries]. The president wants to hold the primaries in February next year which he said, his 2024 budget would have been passed by then. The MPs on the hand, also want the primaries held in August 2023, to give them enough room to do whatever it is that they have to do to keep the party in good shape.”

“It doesn’t make sense and the party should not tolerate it, the party does not belong to the president and the party cannot go according to his timetable.”



The party is supposed to elect its flagbearer 12 months to a general election when in power and two years when in opposition.



This rule is in accordance with the NPP’s constitution.



ESA